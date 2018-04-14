Fireflies Game Notes: April 14 at Asheville (Game 10)

Columbia Fireflies (5-4) @ Asheville Tourists (2-7)

LHP Anthony Kay (Sun. v. AUG: 4 IP, 0 ER, 4 K) vs. RHP Will Gaddis (0-0, 3.18)

Sat., April 14, 2018 - McCormick Field (Asheville, NC) - First Pitch 6:05 p.m. - Game 10

LISTEN: Fox Sports Radio 1400 AM / ColumbiaFireflies.com / iHeartRadio App

ABOUT LAST GAME: Fireflies hurlers struck out 12 on Friday night, but Columbia fell to Asheville, 5-1. Friday was the sixth time in nine games that Jonathan Hurst's pitching staff has fanned 11 or more batters in a game.

SWING AND MISS: Columbia pitchers have now fanned 91 batters in nine games. That total is 2nd best in the SAL behind Augusta (92).

ON THE FLIP SIDE: Fireflies hitters put the ball in play on Friday and struck out just four times. That's a season-low.

STARTER'S SUCCESS: Columbia's starting pitchers have been marvelous to begin the year (Tony Dibrell, Joe Cavallaro, Jake Simon, Anthony Kay, Chris Viall, Marcel Renteria). The starter's combined ERA is 2.72 through nine games.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: Both Blake Tiberi and Jeremy Vasquez reached base on Friday. Those two hitters have reached base safely in all eight games they've played in this season.

FIREFLIES TIME CAPSULE: On this date in 2016, the Fireflies opened the pristine Spirit Communications Park in style. Columbia defeated the Greenville Drive, 4-1, behind six strong innings from starter P.J. Conlon. 9,077 fans pushed through the gates to watch the return of professional baseball to the Midlands. Conlon, by the way, is with the triple-A Las Vegas 51s (his first triple-A start on 4/8: 6 IP, 1 ER, 9 K, Win).

CAN'T MISS: Pedro Lopez has one of the most balanced batting orders in the South Atlantic League with production coming from every spot in the lineup. Ten - yes, 10 - different Fireflies have driven in multiple runs in just eight games.

NOW BATTING/PITCHING...: Which Columbia player's walk-out song is your favorite?

