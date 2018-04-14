Crawdads Lose in Late Inning Spark by Power

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads lost to the West Virginia Power 15-11 in game 3 of the series against the West Virginia Power. The 'Dads fall to 1-8 on the season.

The scoring got started early on a two-run homerun in the top of the 1st by Power first baseman Mason Martin. The Power again put up two runs in the 2nd.

The Crawdads struck back in the bottom of the 2nd with 4 runs to tie the game. Center fielder Pedro Gonzalez led off the inning with a single before stealing second for his third swipe of the season. Second baseman Kole Enright drove him home with a double for the 'Dads first run. Right fielder Chad Smith reached on a throwing error that put runners on the corners. Right fielder Eric Jenkins hit a bases-clearing triple. First baseman Justin Jacobs then followed up with a double to even the score.

The Power closed the gap in the top of the 4th with two more runs in what would be Crawdads starting pitcher AJ Alexy's last inning. Alexy finished the night with 6 runs (5 earned) on five hits, 4 strikeouts and a walk.

The 'Dads bats sparked back in bottom of the 5th for 3 runs. Enright kicked off the rally with a single. Smith advanced Enright to second, who promptly stole third. Jenkins walked and stole second to give the 'Dads runners in scoring position. Enright scored on a passed ball for to make the lead 2 runs. Jacobs hit his second RBI double of the night to drive in Jenkins. Novoa followed up with an RBI single.

The Power added two more runs in the 6th off Crawdads righty Joe Kuzia on a triple by Power second baseman Rodolfo Castro.

Jacobs racked up his third hit of the night with a single in the 7th. Novoa drove him in with a double to right that extended the 'Dads lead to 10-8.

The Power bats exploded in the top of the ninth for 7 runs to put the Power on top. Power right hander Blake Cederlind struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth to seal the victory for West Virginia.

The series concludes tomorrow, April 15th, at 3pm with Fun in the Sunday and Jackie Robinson Day. It is also Church Bulletin Sunday which means fans that bring a Church Bulletin to the box office will receive a discounted $6 ticket. The 'Dads will then donate $4 from each ticket to that bulletin's respective church thanks to PDQ. Tickets are available at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/5024710/hickory-crawdads-vswest-virginia-power-hickory-lpfrans-stadiumhickory-crawdads

