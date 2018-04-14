Pitching Duel Doesn't Go GreenJackets Way

North Augusta, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets lost a close one 2-1 to the Lexington Legends on Saturday night. Pitching for both teams was superb.

The GreenJackets were only able to get five hits off of the Legends pitchers as they stifled them all night. No GreenJacket was able to get an extra base hit or put up multiple hits.

The GreenJackets pitching matched the Legends most of the night. Starting pitcher Joey Marciano went six innings, only giving up three hits and one run. He was followed by Peter Lannoo who gave up two hits and one run over two innings pitched. Then in the ninth, the GreenJackets turned to Camilo Doval, who held the deficit to one for the bottom of the ninth.

In the end, it just wasn't the GreenJackets night. Legends closer Tyler Zuber, would strike out the side in the bottom of the ninth to secure the 2-1 victory for the Legends.

The GreenJackets will look to tie up the four game series with the Legends tomorrow afternoon at 2 pm. This will be the first "Giants Sunday", which the GreenJackets will be wearing their alternate jerseys that pay homage to our MLB parent club, the San Francisco Giants.

