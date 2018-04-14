Lexington Relievers Ensure Game Two Victory over Augusta

SRP PARK (North Augusta, SC) - Two of the top teams in the South Atlantic League battled out another close game at SRP Park in game two, but the Lexington Legends were able to hold on to a one-run lead for a 2-1 victory over the Augusta GreenJackets. Lexington relievers tossed 3.2 combined innings not allowing a run, while striking out six and not walking a batter. The Legends are now tied with the Delmarva Shorebirds for the best record in the SAL with an 8-2 overall record.

The GreenJackets got on board first, in the bottom of the second inning. Manuel Geraldo reached on a one-out walk after working the count full against Lexington's starter, Daniel Tillo. Then, back-to-back singles by Jean Angomas and Jeffry Parra loaded the bases. Tillo walked Logan Baldwin, allowing Geraldo to score a run for Augusta, leading the Legends, 1-0.

The Legends started scoring in the third inning. Oliver Nunez reached on a lead-off single to left field. A two base error by Augusta's pitcher, Joey Marciano allowed Nunez to reach third base. A sacrifice fly to left field by Cal Jones brought home Nunez and the game was tied at one.

The Legends took the lead in the eighth inning. Jeison Guzman reached on a lead-off single then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Ricky Aracena. An RBI single up the middle by Nunez scored Guzman and the Legends led, 2-1.

Carter Hope and Tyler Zuber pitched lights out innings in relief for the Legends. Carter Hope threw 2.2 innings, not allowing a hit or run while striking out three. Tyler Zuber pitched the ninth, and struck out the side. Daniel Tillo got the start for the Legends and pitched 5.1 innings, allowing only one run on five hits while striking out three and walking three.

The same two teams meet tomorrow for the series finale at SRP Park at 2:05 p.m. The Legends will send RHP Andres Sotillet 0-0, 0.00 to face the GreenJackets' RHP Jason Bahr 1-1, 1.04.

The Legends return to Whitaker Bank Ballpark on Thursday, April 19 at 6:05 p.m. to face the Hagerstown Suns. The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.

