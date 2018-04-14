Stephen, Scheiner Homer as Claws Win 3-1

LAKEWOOD, NJ - Josh Stephen and Jake Scheiner homered and Damon Jones gave up one run in five innings as the BlueClaws topped Delmarva 3-1 on Saturday afternoon in front of a sold out crowd of 6,947 at FirstEnergy Park.

Addison Russ threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his first save of the year as the BlueClaws won their fourth in their last five games to get back to 5-5.

Trailing 1-0, the BlueClaws tied the game in the first inning on a home run by Jake Scheiner, his first of the season.

The score remained 1-1 into the 5th, when Josh Stephen hit an opposite field home run that snuck over the left field fence to give the BlueClaws a 2-1 lead.

BlueClaws starter Damon Jones (1-0) gave up one run in five innings and Randy Alcantara threw scoreless ball in the sixth and seventh. Luis Ramirez threw and 1-2-3 eighth and Russ followed with a clean ninth.

Nick Maton had three hits in his four at bats, including two doubles. He completed his third career three-hit game in the minors, and first as a BlueClaw.

Delmarva starter Brenan Hanifee (1-1) took the loss, allowing two runs in six innings of work.

The teams continue their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm. RHP Connor Brogdon (0-1) starts for Lakewood opposite LHP Zac Lowther (1-0).

