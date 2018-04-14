Dogs Encounter New Extras Format, Fall to Kannapolis
April 14, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release
CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs got their first taste of the new Minor League Baseball extra innings rule in their 4-3 loss to Kannapolis on Saturday in front of a crowd of 4,840 at Joe Riley Park.
Charleston (5-5) reliever Braden Bristo (0-1) was handed the loss after Kannapolis' (6-4) Craig Dedelow scored from second in the top of the 10th inning. Dedelow, who was the final out of the ninth, started the frame in scoring position as part of professional baseball's initiative to speed up pace of play, and the run went unearned in the scorebook. Bristo threw the final two and 2/3 innings for the Dogs, with the extra inning run being the lone tally he surrendered.
Second baseman Oswaldo Cabrera started on second in the RiverDogs' half of the 10th but got no further as Charleston was retired in order by former South Carolina Gamecock Tyler Johnson (1-0).
Offensively, Charleston scored its first run in the opening inning when a botched pickoff attempt against Cabrera allowed Wilkerman Garcia to score from third. Two innings later, Steven Sensley annihilated a pitch from Parker Rigler for his third home run of the season and his second in as many nights with a towering shot over the videoboard in right center.
The Dogs scored their final run in the seventh when Aron McRee hit back-to-back batters, Evan Alexander and David Metzgar, which allowed Frederick Cuevas to cross.
After a two-hit night, designated hitter Frederick Cuevas has now hit safely in seven straight. Cabrera also collected his first multi-hit game.
The game spanned 3 hours and 41 minutes and included 14 walks issued between the two pitching staffs, both season-highs.
The Charleston RiverDogs delivered with another vibrant promotion, this time making a polychromatic mess with "Joseph P. Riley, Jr. and the Amazing Technicolor Ballpark." The park was decorated with creative color schemes throughout the night, including the video board graphics all the way down to the rainbow urinal cakes. The park's pigment peaked during the seventh inning stretch when fans tossed over 4,000 bags of various colored corn starch, giving The Joe the most colorful stands (and fans) in baseball.
The finale of this four-game set will start at 5:05 on Sunday against Kannapolis. RiverDogs righty Daniel Ramos (1-0, 1.80) faces right-hander Kade McClure (0-0, 3.27) for the Intimidators as Charleston seeks their first series win at home. Sunday's broadcast will be televised locally on MyTV (Channel 36 over air and satellite and channel 13 on cable) and simulcasting on WTMA 1250AM in the tri-county area. The game is available online via streaming audio at riverdogs.com, the RiverDogs TuneIn radio app, and on MiLB.tv.
RiverDogs single-game tickets, including options to the Riley Park Club, are now available for the 2018 campaign, the club's 25th season as the RiverDogs and their "175th season in dog years." Ticket information can be secured by contacting the box office at (843) 577-DOGS (3647) or online at www.riverdogs.com/tickets.
Charleston RiverDogs fans pelt the emcee with colored corn starch during Joseph P. Riley, Jr. and the Amazing Technicolor Ballpark Night
