Fireflies Game Notes - May 16 at Augusta (Game 40)

lumbia Fireflies (14-25) @ Augusta GreenJackets (19-19)

LHP Thomas Szapucki (0-0, 1.23) vs. RHP Jake Wong (2-1, 2.34)

Thurs., May 16, 2019 - SRP Park (North Augusta, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 40

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / lumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: lumbia knotted up the series with a 3-1 win in Augusta. lin Holderman picked up his third win in as many starts for the Fireflies, continuing his impressive return from Tommy John Surgery. Darwin Ramos and Bryce Hutchinson came in relief to help secure the win. Together, the trio of lumbia pitchers allowed just three hits.

WELCOME BACK: A familiar face made a return to the Fireflies lineup on Wednesday. Hansel Moreno was transferred to lumbia's roster before Wednesday's game, and made his first start in manager Pedro Lopez's lineup since September of last season. In his return, the switch-hitting Dominican went 3-5 with a solo homer and a pair of runs scored.

CLOSE THE DOOR: Over their last three games, Fireflies relievers have thrown 7.2 consecutive scoreless innings. During the scoreless streak, the bullpen has only allowed three hits and one walk, while striking out eight.

HOT STREAK: After a 9-23 start to the season, lumbia has caught fire as of late. The Fireflies enter tonight's contest in Augusta winning five of their last seven games, including a double-header sweep against Rome last Monday. A win against the GreenJackets tonight would earn lumbia back-to-back series wins for the first time in 2019.

FOLLOW THE LAW: Keith Law, senior baseball writer at ESPN, ranked lumbia's roster as the 7th-most "Loaded Roster" in all of Minor League Baseball. Law recognized the fact lumbia's roster includes the Mets' third, fourth and fifth-rated prospects (infielders Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos and Shervyen Newton, respectively), New York's past two second-round draft choices (RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson, Vientos) and the system's ninth-rated prospect, left-hander Thomas Szapucki (drafted in the fifth round in 2015). The roster also features 26th (Baseball America) and 27th-rated prospects Chris Viall and Christian James. The prospect rankings are according to MLB.com unless otherwise noted.

NEW STAFF: Fireflies second-year manager Pedro Lopez notwithstanding, lumbia has an entirely different coaching staff in 2019. Former big leaguer and Mets pitcher Royce Ring assumes the role as pitching coach and former Eastern League champion Luis Rivera is the new hitting coach. One-time Mets farmhand (and former player for Lopez in Binghamton in 2014) Gilbert Gomez is the team's first-ever bench coach. Daichi Arima (athletic trainer), Sam Nickelsen (strength and conditioning coach), Nicole llins (assistant athletic trainer) and Dave Williams (mental skills coach) complete the Fireflies coaching staff in 2019.

