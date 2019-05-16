Walk-Off Wild Pitch Caps BlueClaws Series Sweep

May 16, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lakewood BlueClaws News Release





LAKEWOOD, NJ - Ben Pelletier scored on a walk-off wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth as the BlueClaws came back to top Hagerstown 4-3 on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Park. Hunter Stovall had tied the game with an RBI single before the game-ending wild pitch.

Angel Guillen (0-2) gave up both runs as the BlueClaws (14-24) completed a three-game sweep of the Suns (17-22).

Omar Mergildo singled home Jacob Rhinesmith in the ninth to put the Suns up 3-2. That was the only run allowed by Jhordany Mezquita (2-3), the winning pitcher, in his four innings of work.

Hagerstown opened the scoring with two runs in the first inning. an error on Jake Holmes on a grounder from Israel Pineda allowed the first run to score and Omar Meregildo singled home Jacob Rhinesmith for the second run.

Lakewood answered with a run in the bottom of the first on an RBI single from Abrahan Gutierrez.

After Hagerstown starter Jake Irvin came out after five innings, allowing one run, Lakewood tied the game in the seventh when Hunter Stovall grounded into a double play with runners on at first and third.

BlueClaws starter Dominic Pipkin gave up two unearned runs over five innings, walking one and striking out one.

Pelletier had three hits in the win for the BlueClaws.

The BlueClaws head to Greensboro to start a series with the Grasshoppers on Friday night. RHP Victor Santos starts the series opener for the BlueClaws.

