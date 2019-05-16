Homestand #4 Preview: May 17-24

GERSTOWN, MD - Hagerstown returns to historic Municipal Stadium Friday for an eight-game homestand. The Suns will first host the Hickory Crawdads for a four-game set Friday through Monday. Then, the Kannapolis Intimidators come into town for a four-game series Tuesday through Friday.

The Suns will take on the Crawdads for the first time this season. The teams last met in August, when the squads split a four-game set in Hagerstown. This will be Hagerstown's second meeting with Kannapolis in 2019. The Suns won of two of three on the road against the Intimidators April 18-20.

SCHEDULE:

Friday, May 17: Suns vs. Hickory Crawdads: 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 18: Suns vs. Hickory Crawdads: 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, May 19: Suns vs. Hickory Crawdads: 2:05 p.m.

Monday, May 20: Suns vs. Hickory Crawdads: 10:35 a.m.

Tuesday, May 21: Suns vs. Kannapolis Intimidators: 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22: Suns vs. Kannapolis Intimidators: 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, May 23: Suns vs. Kannapolis Intimidators: 7:05 p.m.

Friday, May 24: Suns vs. Kannapolis Intimidators: 7:05 p.m.

Scouting the Opponent

ABOUT THE CRAWDADS: Hickory has been a led by its pitchers this season, a staff that boasts a league-best 3.07 ERA. The 99 batters the Crawdads have walked through their first 37 games is also the second-lowest total in the league. RHP Yerry Rodriguez has anchored the Hickory rotation. His 1.74 ERA in six starts this season in fifth-best among South Atlantic League pitchers. In the batter's box, the Crawdads are led by Jonathan Ornelas (.339) and Sam Huff (.333), who are both among the top five in the league in batting average. Huff also leads the league with 15 home runs.

ABOUT THE INTIMIDATORS: Kannapolis has sported swing-and-miss stuff on the mound this season. Their 396 strikeouts is the top mark in the South Atlantic League. Taylor Varnell leads the team and second in the league with 53 punch outs. However, despite a strong 3.38 team ERA, the Intimidators have been susceptible to the long ball, allowing 30 home runs in 37 games. At the plate, Kannapolis's Ian Dawkins is second in the league in batting average (.347), first in hits (51), and second in doubles (13).

PROMOTIONS:

COMIC CON:The Suns are welcoming some special guests to Municipal Stadium for Comic Con night. Join us and meet some of your favorite heroes or villains who may be in attendance! Of course, feel free to dress up and share your love for the "Geek" Culture we'll have at the ballpark all evening long. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and gates open at 6:00 p.m.

WRNR TV 10 GAME OF THE WEEK: Can't make it to the game? Be sure to tune into WRNR TV 10 for our locally televised game! As always, John Kocsis Jr. will have the pre-game 15 minutes before first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

EDUCATION DAY: Woolie and the Suns will be on hand early for Education Day at historic Municipal Stadium! We'll have plenty of fun information about our sport for all the students in attendance and the Suns will play nine innings of baseball against the Hickory Crawdads in the matinee beginning at 10:35 a.m.

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your pet to the park with you for our Bark in the Park night! All pets get free admission thanks to our sponsor Pet Valu. The Suns start against the Intimidators at 7:05 p.m. and you and your four-legged friends can enter the gates to get the best seats in the house beginning at 6 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Join the Suns for Thirsty Thursday, with beer specials starting at $2! We'll open the fridges and taps at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:05 p.m. contest between the Suns and Intimidators.

