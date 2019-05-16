Fireflies Score Five in the 9th Inning to Win Series

North Augusta, SC: In a stunning turn of events, the GreenJackets (19-20) watched their 3-0 lead evaporate in the 9th inning. The Columbia Fireflies (15-25) scored five runs in the 9th inning and rolled to a 5-3 win. Columbia takes the series as the Jackets drop the finale. -

The GreenJackets opened up the game with a run in the 1st inning. Diego Rincones was at the plate with Ismael Munguia on 2nd , base and Shane Matheny on 1st base. Rincones singled into centerfield to score Munguia and help the Jackets take a 1-0 advantage.

With Jake Wong dealing on the mound, the GreenJackets gave their starting pitcher some more run support. Mikey Edie delivered a two-RBI, two-out single in the 4th inning and the GreenJackets extended their lead to 3-0. It was RBI's number three and four on the season for Edie.

Wong ends up going six innings for his 5th straight start. He did not allow a run on the night, and in the 5th and 6th innings, he was able to end the inning with double-play balls. He also finished with six strikeouts and allowed only four hits.

Franklin Van Gurp went two innings of scoreless baseball out of the bullpen, but in the 9th inning, the game changed dramatically. A two-run home run for Mark Vientos made the score 3-2. Ryan Walker, was only able to record one out in the 9th for the Jackets, as a two-RBI single for Chandler Avant scored two runs and the Fireflies led it 4-3. An error on the single for Avant allowed him to reach 3rd base.

Ronny Mauricio's base-hit for Columbia gave the Fireflies a 5-3 advantage, and the GreenJackets were unable to respond in the home-half of the inning as Columbia wins the game, and series.

Player of the Game: Mikey Edie, 2-4, 2 RBI

Despite limited playing time for Edie this year, he took advantage of the start. It was his first multi-hit game of the season and he doubled his RBI total for the season with his two RBI's in the 4th inning.

Tomorrow's Game: 7:05 PM @ Charleston RiverDogs, Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, Charleston, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (CHS) RHP Alexander Vizcaino (2-2, 3.34) vs (AUG) LHP Seth Corry (0-1, 2.20 ERA)

The crucial series with 1st place Charleston begins and the GreenJackets will ask southpaw Seth Corry to too get Augusta off on the right foot. Corry, the 3rd round pick by the San Francisco Giants in 2017 is ranked as the #25 prospect in the Giants system according to MLB.com. Last time Corry took the mound in Lexington, he went 4.2 innings while allowing three runs, but only two were earned. He has struck out six batters in all seven outings this year and he leads the team with 46 this year.

For the RiverDogs, Alexander Vizcaino went seven innings in his last start and allowed only two hits, and gave up one run. The 21-year old right hander was signed as an International Free Agent in 2016 by the New York Yankees from the Dominican Republic. Vizcaino did not throw last time Charleston visited Augusta. He has 38 strikeouts to 11 walks.

