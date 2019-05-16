Vasquez placed on Injured List
May 16, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release
ME, GA - Rome Braves infielder Braulio Vasquez has been placed on the injured list. In corresponding moves, infielder Derian Cruz has been transferred to Rome from Extended Spring Training.
The Rome roster has 25 active players and 3 injured.
