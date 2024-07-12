Fireflies Fall 6-1 in Charleston

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies pitching staff issued a season-high 11 walks in an 6-1 loss to the Charleston RiverDogs despite allowing just four hits Friday night at Joseph Riley Park.

Charleston drove ahead in the fourth inning. After Narciso Polanco led the frame off with a double, Jhon Diaz drew a walk to set the table. Later, on a Raudelis Martinez fielder's choice to second baseman Lizandro Rodriguez, both runners were able to score to give Charleston a 2-1 lead.

The RiverDogs offense didn't stop there though. In the bottom of the fifth, Ricardo Gonzalez drew a walk, advanced to second on a throwing error from reliever Henson Leal and came around on an Adrian Santana double to move Charleston's lead to 3-1.

The wheels fell off in the sixth. The first four runners reached safely around two sacrifices from the RiverDogs as Charleston scored three additional runs to move ahead by five. Then in the seventh, Doug Kirkland walked five hitters, allowing one run to score in 0.2 innings of work.

All-in-all, Columbia used four pitchers. Emmanuel Reyes (L, 3-4) worked four one-hit innings while punching out five and allowing two runs. Leal was on the hook for four earned runs in two frames and Kirkland gave up the one run before handing the ball to Jesus Rios.

Jhonny Perdomo got the Fireflies on the board first in the fourth inning. The righty clobbered a double to left to score Austin Charles to break the scoreless tie.

Although RiverDogs starter Chris Villaman (W, 6-1) allowed the first run of the game, he was able to lock down after. The lefty worked 5.2 innings before handing the ball to the pen. The bullpen didn't allow a run in 3.1 innings between Samuel Mejia and Adam Boucher.

Columbia continues their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow night at 6:05 pm at Joe Riley Park. RHP Mauricio Veliz (0-1, 4.09 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Trevor Harrison (0-0, 4.91 ERA).

The Fireflies return home Friday, July 19 for the start of Dino Weekend! Join us as we have a Mason Triceratops Bobblehead giveaway July 19, Jurassic World Night July 20 and we'll bring back Ed's Dinosaurs real life interactive dinosaurs Sunday, July 21. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

