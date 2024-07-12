Wood Ducks Blanked Friday

July 12, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks hosted the Salem Red Sox's for Mother Earth Friday and game three of the series. In the top of the 1st the Red Sox were three up and three down. In the bottom of the 1st Echedry Vargas hit a single, stole second base and then got on third with a ground out from Danyer Cueva but was left there. The Red Sox were three up and three down in the top of the 2nd. In the bottom of the 2nd the Wood Ducks had a single from Esteban Mejia but left him on first base.

The Red Sox had a walk from Fraymi De Leon in the top of the 3rd but that was all. Chandler Pollard walked for the Wood Ducks in the bottom of the 3rd but was left on first base. In the top of the 4th Nelly Taylor walks for the Red Sox. Two batters later Natanael Yuten hit a single to center field. Then a single by Andy Lugo allowed Yuten to score, 1-0. After a walk, the Wood Ducks close out the inning with a strikeout. The Wood Ducks are three up and three down in the bottom of the 4th inning.

In the top of the 5th the Red Sox get one walk from Brooks Brannon but leave him there. In the bottom of the 5th the Red Sox changed pitchers as Danny Kirwin came in for Matt Duffy. The Wood Ducks get two walks Mejia and Pollard but that is all.

In the top of the 6th the Wood Ducks changed pitchers as Luke Savage replaced Jose Gonzalez. Freili Encarnation grounds out and then Yuten is hit by a pitch and steals second base. Then Marvin Alcantara walks followed by a double from Stanley Tucker that allows Tuten and Alcantara to score, 3-0. The Wood Ducks are three up and three down in the bottom of the 6th.

The Red Sox won the game 3-0 with three hits and zero errors. The Wood Socks had two hits and zero errors.

The Wood Ducks host the Red Sox for Christmas in July and game four and five tomorrow afternoon at Historic Grainger Stadium located in Kinston, North Carolina. Both games will be seven innings each. First pitch is set for 5:00 pm. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. The second game will start 30 minutes after the first game ends. Join the Wood Ducks for Christmas in July and a blanket giveaway. Fans

can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

