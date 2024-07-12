Bats Stay Hot, Pelicans Crush Cannon Ballers 14-2

July 12, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Following another rain delay, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans dialed in for a 14-2 victory over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Friday night for their third win of the series. The win boosted the Pelicans to 35-50 and 6-13 in the second half, while the Cannon Ballers dropped to 49-36 and 8-11 in the second half. Birds' manager Buddy Bailey collected his 2,390th career victory, which ties him for third with Mike Kelley on the Minor League Baseball all-time manager's win list.

The 14 runs came off 15 hits as Andy Garriola (2-3, HR, 2B, 5 RBI, BB) led the Birds with five RBI. Jacob Wetzel (3-4, 3B, 2B, 2 BB) fell a home run shy of the cycle. Drew Bowser (2-5, HR, 2B, 4 RBI) drove in four off a three-run double in the third and a solo homer in the eighth. The 14 runs were the second-most in a game for the Pelicans this season.

Friday's win went to Nico Zeglin (5-0) with 3 2/3 shutout innings with five strikeouts. Starter Nazier Mulé allowed the two earned runs in his 2 1/3 innings. After Kannapolis scored in the third, the Pelicans outscored the Cannon Ballers 12-0 the rest of the way.

Mikey Kane (2-5, 2B, RBI) brought home a run on a single in the first to put the Cannon Ballers ahead. Drake Logan (1-4, RBI) singled in the third to bring home a run and tie the game. Kannapolis was shutout the rest of the game.

Cannon Ballers' starter Frankeli Arias (1-3) allowed five earned runs in his 2 2/3 innings off four runs and three walks to take the loss. The bullpen went on to allow nine runs, eight of them earned in the loss.

The Pelicans and Cannon Ballers continue the series on Saturday night at 6:35 p.m.

