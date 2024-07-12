Shorebirds and Hillcats Postponed on Friday

July 12, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA: Tonight's game between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Lynchburg Hillcats has been postponed due to weather.

As a result, a doubleheader is now scheduled for Saturday, July 13 starting at 5:00 p.m. with game two to follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings in length.

