Pitching Dominates In Augusta's Quick Victory Over Woodpeckers

July 12, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: In a briskly paced game that lasted just an hour and 52 minutes, three GreenJacket arms combined for a two-hit shutout of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers in Augusta's second win of the week.

The story of the day was the return of JR Ritchie, as the Braves' #4 prospect in the organization made his long-awaited return after missing over a year with a torn UCL. While expectations were tempered due to the long layoff and volatility of returns from surgery, Ritchie was flawless through five scoreless innings. The top prospect struck out seven batters and did not allow a hit, with his only baserunner allowed coming via a walk in the second inning. Ritchie earned the win in his first game back, the first of his professional career.

Offensively, the GreenJackets did just enough to grab an early lead and hold tightly for nine innings. Augusta struck first in the bottom of inning number one, as Robert Gonzalez led off the frame with a walk, moved to 3rd on a Kade Kern double, and scored on a groundout from Will Verdung. The Jackets scored two more to extend the lead in the 4th, bringing runs home on a single and error off the bat of Noah Williams, and an RBI triple from Leiker Figueroa. All three runs came against starter Engel Peralta, who took his first Single-A loss in his 4th appearance with Fayetteville.

Once Ritchie reached his pitch count following the 5th, Augusta handed the reigns to Davis Polo, who was returning from his own hiatus after being sidelined for three weeks with shoulder fatigue. The extra rest did the righty good, as Polo fired three scoreless innings with his only blemish being an infield single off the bat of Jancel Villarroel, who had both Woodpecker hits on the night without leaving the infield. Polo has now thrown 12 innings out of the bullpen this year, and has not allowed a run in any of them.

The 9th inning was the only rocky endeavor for Augusta, as multiple men reached to bring the tying run up against Reibyn Corona. A walk and an infield single set the stage for Kenni Gomez, who's had a great series so far, but Gomez chopped weakly back to Corona on the mound for the final out of the speedy game. The win is the 8th shutout for Augusta overall, and the 2nd in 10 games against Fayetteville.

The two sides square off for game 5 of 6 in the series tomorrow on Military Appreciation Night, where all military members and their families can receive free tickets to the game. Adam Shoemaker makes his 3rd start of the year for the GreenJackets, while the Woodpeckers counter with Augusta native Jackson Nezuh for the 6:35 first pitch.

