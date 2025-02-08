Fighting Saints Fall to Capitols in Weekend Finale

February 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

MIDDLETON, WI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (29-12-0-1, 59 pts) could not come back from a three-goal deficit after the first on Saturday in a 4-3 loss to the Madison Capitols (23-11-3-1, 50 pts).

Following a flurry of early chances for Dubuque, Madison's Ryker Lee converted on a breakaway chance with just over eight minutes left in the first to give the Caps a 1-0 lead. Then, in the final two minutes of the period, Lee set up a Finn Brink goal to extend the lead.

Just 44 seconds later, the Capitols won a faceoff in the Dubuque end and Ronan Buckberger's point-shot cashed in to give Madison a 3-0 lead into the second period.

Dubuque cut into the lead with Dryden Allen's third of the season on a point-shot and the Saints earned a power-play shortly after in the second period. The Saints could not convert on the chance, finishing the night scoreless in three chances.

An early third-period goal for Madison put the Caps up by three again and the score remained that way until past the halfway mark of the third. Lucas Van Vliet rushed into the offensive zone and wristed a shot past Caleb Heil to bring Dubuque within two with 6:52 left. It was Van Vliet's 15th goal and third in the last three games.

Just over two minutes later, the Saints went to work in the offensive zone to set up Josh Niedermayer's fourth goal of the season. Heikki Ruohonen recorded his second assist of the night on the goal to bring Dubuque within one.

The Saints pulled Jan Špunar with about 90 seconds remaining, but could not beat Caleb Heil again and dropped the weekend finale.

Špunar stopped 20 of 24 shots in the loss, while the Saints could only muster 22 attempts on net in the contest.

Dubuque returns to play next weekend for three Cowbell-Cup games against Cedar Rapids and Des Moines.

