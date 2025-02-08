East End Scoring on Saturday

February 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Young Arena's east net saw all the action during a 5-3 Waterloo Black Hawks victory on Saturday night against the Youngstown Phantoms.

Waterloo opened up a 3-0 first period lead before Youngstown answered in kind during the second. The Hawks finished with two in the third, meaning all eight goals in the game were recorded at the same end of the ice. Saturday's decision halted a string of five consecutive Phantoms wins, while moving Waterloo to 9-2-1 since the start of calendar year 2025.

The Hawks' strong start was initiated with Sam Huck's unassisted goal at 3:54. Huck poke-checked one Phantom in the neutral zone and kept the puck away from another inside the blue line, triggering a low shot that beat Melvin Strahl.

All three Hawks forwards were involved in the next goal at 9:03. Brendan McMorrow set up a shot by Hunter Ramos. The rebound of that attempt came right to Alex Misiak, who put the puck into a wide-open side.

Chase Jette added one more 1:28 before intermission. With Reid Morich setting a screen at the edge of the crease, Jette squeezed a shot into the short side top corner from above the left circle.

Youngstown's second period rally started at 6:19 when Luke Osburn wired a power play goal under the crossbar. Less than 90 seconds later, the Phantoms were back within one when Jamison Sluys dashed to the front of the net to flip in a rebound.

Youngstown's equalizer was recorded with 54.4 seconds left in the period. Matvey Butkovskiy was the puck carrier on a two-on-one and elected to take the shot, beating Calvin Vachon low to the stick side.

Brendan McMorrow broke the tie with the lone Waterloo power play goal of the weekend. At 9:52 of the third period, Dylan Compton's blast created a rebound near the top of the crease. McMorrow was there to swat it across the goal line. The Hawks finished the game one-for-three on the power play after being turned away in two Friday special teams situations by the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Jette reestablished a multigoal margin 77 seconds later. The Hawks cycled the puck low-to-high and back with Morich waiting at the end wall to set up Jette cutting toward the crease. He sent his second of the night to the top shelf

Youngstown could not answer during a power play with under five minutes to go, nor with Strahl on the bench for a sixth attacker during the final two-and-a-half minutes.

Vachon made 24 saves for the victory.

The Hawks remain on home ice to host another Eastern Conference opponent Tuesday. It's Beach Night at Young Arena, presented by Lost Island, when Waterloo meets the Green Bay Gamblers at 7:05. For tickets, call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680 or visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Youngstown 0 3 0 - 3

Waterloo 3 0 2 - 5

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Huck 11 3:54. 2, Waterloo, Misiak 4 (Ramos, McMorrow), 9:03. 3, Waterloo, Jette 7 (Hawkins, Compton), 18:32. Penalties-Jardine Yng (roughing), 9:13; Peddle Wat (roughing), 9:13; Hanrahan Yng (roughing), 20:00.

2nd Period-4, Youngstown, Osburn 5 (Sluys, Benák), 6:19 (PP). 5, Youngstown, Sluys 13 (Murphy, Benák), 7:45. 6, Youngstown, Butkovskiy 1 (Cisar, Osburn), 19:05. Penalties-Hawkins Wat (hooking), 5:31.

3rd Period-7, Waterloo, McMorrow 14 (Compton, Hawkins), 9:52 (PP). 8, Waterloo, Jette 8 (Morich, Peddle), 11:09. Penalties-Santilli Yng (tripping), 3:24; Hanrahan Yng (high sticking), 9:40; Bogas Wat (cross checking), 14:57.

Shots on Goal-Youngstown 10-11-6-27. Waterloo 10-8-7-25.

Power Play Opportunities-Youngstown 1 / 2; Waterloo 1 / 3.

Goalies-Youngstown, Strahl 19-10-0-0 (25 shots-20 saves). Waterloo, Vachon 11-7-3-2 (27 shots-24 saves).

A-2,802

