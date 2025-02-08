Friedman Traded to Predators

February 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa- Former Waterloo Black Hawks players have appeared in more games for the Nashville Predators than any other National Hockey League team, and defenseman Mark Friedman will have a chance to add to that count after a trade from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.

The swap was made for future considerations. Friedman has split the 2024/25 season between Vancouver and their American Hockey League affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks. Friday's deal comes days after another Black Hawk alum left Nashville; Vinnie Hinostroza joined the Minnesota Wild on a waiver claim Wednesday. Tom Novak is also spending 2025/26 with the Predators.

Friedman played two successful seasons in Waterloo. He was among the youngest Black Hawks as a rookie in 2012/13, but still finished eighth on the team with 35 points (eight goals, 27 assists). That year, Friedman tied Hinostroza for fifth on the team with a +22 plus/minus differential, and Waterloo matched a then-team record with 39 victories. The defenseman was also part of Waterloo's silver medal contingent at the Junior Club World Cup in Omsk, Russia.

In 2013/14, Friedman was a major contributor as the Hawks smashed their wins record, claiming 44 regular season contests and the Anderson Cup with the league's highest point total. The Toronto native pushed his scoring total to 40 points (10 goals, 30 assists), and finished at +22 once again. Friedman also appeared in 17 Clark Cup playoff games over his two seasons, notching another 12 points (two goals, 10 assists). Following his second year with the Black Hawks, he was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers during the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

At the collegiate level, Friedman played three seasons at Bowling Green. In 121 games for the Falcons, he recorded 16 goals, 52 assists and 68 points. He was named to the WCHA All-Rookie Team in 2015, WCHA First All-Star Team in 2016 and the WCHA Third All-Star Team in 2017.

Friedman signed with the Flyers after his final college game, eventually making his NHL debut for Philadelphia on April 6, 2019. His NHL career has included 93 regular season appearances with four goals, nine assists, and a +3 plus/minus mark. In addition to playing for the Flyers and Canucks, Friedman was a Pittsburgh Penguin for parts of three seasons.

Other former Hawks who have played for Nashville include Mark Eaton, Craig Smith, Rem Pitlick, and Zach Sanford. Cumulatively they have skated in over 1,100 Predators games.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.