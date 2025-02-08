Fighting Five: Saints Visit Capitols for First Meeting

February 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

MIDDLETON, WI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (29-11-0-1, 59 pts) visit the Madison Capitols (22-11-3-1, 48 pts) for the first matchup in the season series on Saturday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Friday Fun

The Fighting Saints took another tight game on Friday, winning their 17th game by a single goal this season. In the 3-2 win over Waterloo, the Saints scored once in each period to down the Hawks.

Two power-play goals led the way for the Fighting Saints to extend their conference-leading point total to 59.

2. Nice Spice

Cole Spicer has six points in his last four games, tying his season-long point streak with a goal and an assist on Friday night.

Spicer scored a power-play goal for his third tally of the season and notched his second multi-point game in the last four. He has points in 10 of his last 13 games for the Fighting Saints.

3. Killing Time

The Fighting Saints killed off all three Waterloo power plays in Friday's win, including 41 seconds of a 5-on-3 for the Hawks.

Dubuque has killed 15 of its 17 chances in the last five games, an 88.2% mark. Overall, the Saints are up to 79.2% on the season.

4. Hot Hands

Through two games this week, a pair of the Saints' top performers have made a difference in two victories for Dubuque. Gavin Cornforth scored the game-winning goal on Friday for his 15th of the year, tying Michael Barron for the team-lead in points with 33. Cornforth added an assist Wednesday to total three points this week.

Lucas Van Vliet scored twice on Wednesday before assisting on both power-play goals on Friday. Van Vliet's four points over two games come after a three-game point-drought for the Vegas Golden Knights draft pick.

5. Madison Makings

The Capitols dropped a 4-3 game in overtime at home against Chicago on Friday despite allowing just 19 total shots and only six total after the first period. The Caps came back from down 3-0 after one to force overtime but fell just 19 seconds into the extra frame.

Madison is sixth in the league in total goals scored, helped by five seven-goal performances that totaled 43 goals. Aside from those five games, the Caps are averaging just over three goals per game.

Saturday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter's LEGACY20 Arena and can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

