Gamblers Fall to Chicago 2-1 on Teddy Bear Toss Night

February 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay, WI - Green Bay defenseman Lukas Peterson earned his 36th point of the season with a goal midway through the second period that sent thousands of stuffed animals onto the ice for Teddy Bear Toss Night, but the Gamblers fell to the Chicago Steel 2-1 at the Resch Center.

Both teams couldn't find the back of the net in the first period, but Chicago's Tobias Ohman broke the deadlock 12:04 into the second period to put the Steel ahead early. Peterson tied the game off an assist from Aidan Park with under eight minutes to play in the third period, but the Steel's Reid Conn scored three minutes later to put Chicago ahead for good.

Green Bay, which dropped to 22-19-1-1, outshot Chicago 36-25 and Gamblers goaltender Gavn Moffatt finished the game with 23 saves.

The Gamblers will hit the road Tuesday night to take on the Waterloo Black Hawks at Young Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay returns to the Resch Center on Friday to face off against the Madison Capitols at 7:05 p.m. for Valentine's Day, Mental Health Awareness Night and Taylor Swift Night, buy your tickets online at gamblershockey.com.

