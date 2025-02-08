Steel Extend Win Streak to Four Games in 2-1 Win

February 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GREEN BAY, WI - Backed by another incredible performance from Jack Parsons, the Chicago Steel (14-24-3-0, 31 pts.) skated to their fourth consecutive road win, pulling out a valiant 2-1 win over the Green Bay Gamblers (22-19-1-1, 47 pts.) at Resch Center Saturday night.

Parsons allowed just one goal on 36 shots to earn his fourth straight victory in his fourth consecutive start.

Tobias Ohman recorded the game's first goal with his eighth score of the season in the second period, followed by Reid Conn getting his fifth tally of the season in the third for the game-winning goal.

It marked the first time the Steel swept consecutive two-game road series since December 2022.

The Steel opened the first frame strong, with great chances from Tobias Ohman, Teddy Mutryn and and Adam Valentini, who had the best look on a centering pass into the slot from behind the net from Mutryn.

Steel newcomer Jackson Crowder continued to buzz with his new team after making a slick deke around the Gamblers defense and stickhandled his way to the net before sending a backhand shot on goal that was stopped by Gamblers netminder Gavin Moffatt.

With under ten minutes left in the opening frame, Ashton Schultz received a backdoor pass from Ben Yurchuk and had his shot narrowly stopped by Moffatt to keep the game scoreless.

Green Bay attacked at the other end following Chicago's chance but Parsons continued to work stride-for-stride with Moffatt and made a solid stop.

The Gamblers went to the game's first power play late in the first and nearly unleashed the teddy bears for the first goal on their Teddy Bear Toss night after Cooper Cleaves had an open look following a rebound, but Parsons made an incredible glove save while sliding to his left, almost identical to a highlight-reel save in Friday's game at Madison.

The first frame was a period for the goalies, as Parsons stopped all 12 Gamblers shots and Moffatt stopped nine.

The second period featured more back-and-forth action and more strong goaltending on each side.

Early in the period, Valentini and Mutryn nearly connected once again during a two-on-one, with Mutryn sending a fluttering backhand shot wide of the cage.

Chicago saw another odd-man rush later when Yurchuk got a chance in the slot following a Green Bay turnover. Yurchuk had time between the circles but whistled a heavy wrist shot wide.

The Steel managed to break the scoreless tie with eight minutes left after a failed Green Bay breakout pass was intercepted by Ohman in the slot, who smoked a wrist shot top shelf over the right shoulder of Moffatt to make it 1-0.

Green Bay was pushed to the outer walls for most of the remainder of the period in a strong defensive frame from the Steel.

Chicago again put up nine shots in the second frame while Green Bay recorded ten.

The Gamblers went to their third power play of the night two minutes into the third and came close to breaking the shutout when Will Zellers put a shot off the crossbar. Green Bay pounced on the rebound with a sharp-angle shot that forced Parsons to make a complex stop while pinned on the right post.

Parsons continued to come up big for the Steel with a sound save on a redirected shot from the point and made another on the rebound in the slot.

Later in the third, the officials called a penalty against the Steel with 9:27 left despite Aidan Dyer getting high-sticked before the penalty. The officials went to a lengthy review and changed the call to make it four-on-four.

Shortly after the reviewed penalty, Green Bay received a four-on-three. Following an offensive zone faceoff win, Lukas Peterson sniped a shot past the glove of Parsons that opened the teddy bear floodgates and tied the game at one.

Chicago went back to work following the game-tying goal and found an answer just over two minutes later when Kolin Sisson maneuvered in the Green Bay zone and found a streaking Conn who fired a wrist shot past Moffatt to put the Steel ahead 2-1.

Green Bay pulled its netminder with under one minute remaining, but Chicago was quick to the puck and cleared the zone to stymie the Gamblers comeback attempt and secure the win.

Next weekend, the Steel will host The (Next) Eras Night presented by McCormick FONA on Saturday, February 15 at 7:05 p.m. and take on Youngstown. The Steel will wear special Taylor Swift-inspired Red Era jerseys, and fans can expect a surprise during the third period.

For a limited time, Steel fans and Swifties can purchase the Red Era Bundle which includes two tickets to the game plus two Red Era t-shirts and two Chicago Steel friendship bracelets for just $70.

On Sunday, February 16, the Steel will celebrate mascot Rusty's birthday with appearances from area mascots and a mascot hockey game during intermission. It's a Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game. Fans can get four tickets, hot dogs, chips, soda/waters and chuck-a-pucks plus two Lou Malnati's Personal Pizza Coupons for just $60.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Saturday, February 15 vs. Youngstown Phantoms (7:05 pm CT) | The (Next) Eras Night presented by McCormick FONA | Special Jersey Auction to benefit Geneva Academic Foundation Sunday, February 16 vs. Youngstown Phantoms | Rusty's Birthday | Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game Friday, February 21 at Waterloo Black Hawks | 7:05 pm CT

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.