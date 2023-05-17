FerryHawks Win 3rd Straight, Crush 3 Homers in 10-5 Win in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Led by three massive home runs, the Staten Island FerryHawks won their third straight by defeating the Lancaster Barnstormers, 10-5, Tuesday night at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Staten Island's Cristian Santana crushed a pair of three-run homers and star centerfielder Ricardo Cespedes added a solo shot as part of 14 FerryHawk hits. Cespedes is hitting .370 on the season.

The FerryHawks started down 2-0 after two innings and took the lead in the fourth inning when Jack Elliott singled home Adrian Sanchez with a two-out hit. After Luis Castro walked, Santana launched the first of his two bombs deep to right-center off Brandyn Sittinger (1-3) for a 4-2 edge. The FerryHawks wouldn't give up the lead again.

Staten Island flashed some defensive prowess, turning three double plays in the game, including a game- changing one to end a Lancaster scoring threat in the seventh.

Staten Island starting pitcher Jordan Simpson went five innings to earn the win as the FerryHawks improved to 5-9.

Staten Island sends right-hander Austin DeCarr (0-2) to the mound on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. to face the Barnstormers again in Lancaster.

