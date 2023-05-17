Ducks Storm Back But Revs Rally Late

May 17, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 15-8 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

York took an early 1-0 lead on a first inning RBI double to left field by Troy Stokes Jr. off Ducks starter Ian Clarkin. Long Island evened the score in the second when Sam Travis doubled and scored two batters later on Joe DeCarlo's RBI groundout.

A solo homer to left by Trent Giambrone and a sacrifice fly to center off the bat of Stokes Jr. in the third put the Revs back on top 3-1, while a run-scoring error in the fourth made it a three-run lead for the visitors. Two more runs scored on Drew Mendoza' RBI single and a wild pitch that plated Mendoza in the fifth, making it a 6-1 game.

Long Island closed to within 6-3 in the bottom of the fifth on Jesse Russo's two-run homer to right, his first hit and homer as a Duck, off Revolution starter Jorge Martinez. A wild pitch that scored Joe DeCarlo and a sac fly to right off the bat of Edward Salcedo in the seventh closed the gap to one at 6-5. Long Island then leapfrogged in front in the bottom of the eighth on a two-out, two-run homer to right by Alex Dickerson.

York took the lead back with a nine-run ninth inning. RBI singles by Mendoza and Giambrone, Trey Martin's RBI double, a two-run single by Alexis Pantoja and a grand slam by Nellie Rodriguez did the damage. Dustin Woodcock scored on a wild pitch in the home ninth to round out the scoring.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Clarkin lasted five innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits and four walks while striking out five. Martinez lasted five and two-thirds innings, yielding three runs on four hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Blake Rogers (1-0) got the win despite allowing two runs on a hit and a walk in one inning. Kevin Quackenbush (1-2) took the loss, giving up six runs on four hits and two walks in one-third of an inning.

The Ducks and Revolution wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark, and all fans will be welcome to visit the Duck Club restaurant/bar during the game. There will also be an exclusive buy one, get one half-price special on all EBBS Beer products in the ballpark as well. Right-hander Wladimir Pinto (0-0, 9.00) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Revolution righty J.T. Hintzen (0-2, 7.16).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.