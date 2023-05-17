Rockers Pitchers Signed by MLB Clubs

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers right-handed reliever Cam Cotter and left-handed starter Ben Braymer have had their contracts purchased by Major League Baseball teams. Cotter's contract has been purchased by the San Francisco Giants while Braymer will be joining the Colorado Rockies.

With MLB's acquisition of Braymer and Cotter, the Rockers have now had 28 player contracts purchased by MLB or foreign leagues. The Rockers have had three pitchers signed off this year's club following the acquisition of RHP James Marvel by the Texas Rangers earlier this month.

Cotter, a native of Summerfield, N.C. and graduate of Northern Guilford High, is in his second season with the Rockers. A former pitcher at NC State, Cotter's collegiate playing time was limited due to injury. He made his professional debut with the Rockers in July 2022 and appeared in three postseason games for High Point last year. Cotter has pitched in six games this year for High Point, tossing six innings and striking out six while allowing just four hits and two walks. He has a 0-0 record and a 1.50 ERA.

Braymer pitched in MLB with the Washington Nationals in 2020, making three appearances and allowing just one run over 7.1 innings. He joined the Rockers prior to the start of the 2023 season and became the top starting pitcher in the Atlantic League, recording a 2-0 record with a 1.16 ERA in four starts. Braymer did not allow a run over his first 20 innings this year and struck out 23 in 23.1 innings while allowing just four walks and three runs. He started for the Rockers in Tuesday night's 4-3 win at So. Maryland but was not involved in the decision.

"I couldn't be happier for both Cam and Ben," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "Cam will get to continue to chase his dream of playing in the big leagues with the Giants. And we knew Ben was a Major League-caliber pitcher when we signed him and he dominated this league. At the end of the day, our club and our league did exactly what we are supposed to do, we gave these guys a chance to get to affiliated ball and we will continue to cheer for them along the way."

Cotter is expected to be assigned to San Francisco's Class A team in San Jose, Calif. Braymer is projected as the starting pitcher for the Rockies' Class AAA team in Albuquerque on Sunday against Tacoma. San Jose is currently in first place in the California League while Albuquerque is tied for third in the East Division of the Pacific Coast League.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

