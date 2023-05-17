Barnstormers End Skid Behind Lakind

Jared Lakind missed nearly two full seasons of play and is quickly making up for the lost time.

The left-hander pitched six solid innings early Wednesday at Clipper Magazine Stadium, leading the host Lancaster Barnstormers to a 6-4 victory over the Staten Island FerryHawks in the middle game of a three-game series. With the effort, the host club's five-game losing streak came to an end.

Lakind (2-2) allowed six hits and two runs while walking two and striking out six. The Texas native was only reached in the top of the second. With two outs, Justin Twine doubled into the right field corner and scored on a double down the left field line by Mikey Edelman. Mitchell Piatnik singled to right to chase home the second run, tying the game at two.

The effort was the second consecutive Wednesday morning win for Lakind, who defeated Charleston, 7-3, in West Virginia the week prior.

Lancaster took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Melvin Mercedes walked to lead off and took second on a passed ball. Andretty Cordero popped out to second on a running catch by Adrian Sanchez after a stiff upper level win blew the ball back toward the infield. Edelman, the right fielder, had a similar challenge on a fly ball by Ariel Sandoval. He charged in after breaking back, and the ball glanced off his shoestring effort for an RBI single. Sandoval stole second and Trayvon Robinson walked, brining up catcher Chris Proctor. Shortstop Jeff Wehler got a force at second on Robinson, then made a wild throw to first, allowing Sandoval to score.

Cordero managed to get a ball through the wind and onto the picnic deck to lead off the third against Austin DeCarr (0-3). One out later, Robinson doubled to the gap in left center, took third on a balk and scored on Proctor's sac fly to center.

Lancaster picked up an insurance run without the benefit of a base hit in the bottom of the sixth, a run that kept Lakind in position for the win as Staten Island struck back for two in the seventh.

Brian Marconi walked Edelman to start the inning, and the speedster promptly stole second. He also swiped third as Piatnik struck out. Sanchez made it 5-3 on an infield single to first baseman Joseph Carpenter, whose rushed throw ticked off Marconi's glove. Ricardo Cespedes forced Sanchez at second for the second out before Wehler drilled a triple past Jack Conley, who was playing shallow in left field.

Andrew Lee came on to retire the next four Staten Island batters. Mike Adams retired the side in 1-2-3 fashion in the top of the ninth for his first save.

The two teams will play again on Thursday morning with the focus switching from Older Americans Day to Baseball in Education Day. Nile Ball (0-0) will take the hill for Lancaster against right-hander Ivan Pineyro (1-0). Fans may tune in on FloBaseball, beginning at 10:55.

NOTES: Mercedes extended his on-base streak to 15 games but lost a hitting streak at 12...Sandoval has hit safely in 15 of his 16 games this year and is batting .414 for the season...Proctor had his third sac fly in six games...Under the new single disengagement rule, the two clubs combined to go 9-for-9 stealing bases...Staten Island has turned five ground ball double plays in the series...Lee has allowed only four hits in 11.2 innings.

