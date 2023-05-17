Blue Crabs Lose Back-and-Forth Affair to Rockers

(Waldorf) The two best teams in the Atlantic League faced off against one another to open the week of games, as the Crabs played host to the High Point Rockers.

The Rockers started off strong, as with two outs, the right fielder Ben Aklinski hit a double off the left field wall to make it 1-0 for High Point; they would double their total after a solo homer from DJ Burt.

The starter for the Rockers, Ben Braymer, had yet to allow a run over 20 innings tossed; that streak ended after a two-out RBI double by Michael Wielansky to cut the lead in half in the third.

Braymer and Blue Crabs starter Mitch Lambson traded scoreless frames for a couple innings until the Crabs loaded up the bases in the bottom of the sixth; Michael Baca poked one over into left field to score two runs and give Southern Maryland a 3-2 lead.

John Daly hit a solo shot to tie the game at 3-3, and in the top of the ninth, John Nogowski hit a go-ahead homer to move the tally to 4-3. That would be the final, as the Blue Crabs couldn't get anything going late.

Mitch Lambson fought hard against the High Point lineup, as Lambson went 6.2 innings and surrendered just three earned runs; he would be handed a no-decision.

With the tough loss, the Crabs moved to 11-5 and still lead the North Division by a few games. The team will be back in action tomorrow at 6:35; Daryl Thompson is projected to start for the Blue Crabs. You can see him pitch live by buying Tickets or streaming it live on FloSports.

