FerryHawks Fall Flat in Series Finale vs Dirty Birds

July 11, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Staten Island FerryHawks News Release







The Staten Island FerryHawks (22-42) fell behind early against the Charleston Dirty Birds (25-39) on Sunday afternoon. The Dirty Birds scored quickly putting up three runs in the top of the first inning. The team added to the lead in the top of the third when Ofelky Peralta walked home a run.

The Ferryhawks battled back in the bottom of the third cutting the lead in half. Both Angel Aguilar and Luis Castro hit RBI doubles to centerfield. Angel Aguilars bat remained hot as he brought in a run on a fielding error in the bottom of the 4th inning and added another RBI double in the bottom of the sixth.

This effort was not enough as the Dirty Birds had two more big scoring innings in the fourth and eighth to put the game out of reach. However, Blake Loubier and Williams Ramirez had strong appearances out of the bullpen pitching scoreless innings.

