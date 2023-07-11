Barnstormers Survive Wild Series Opener

July 11, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Lew Ford's bases-loaded, full-count fly ball came up short on Tuesday evening as the Lancaster Barnstormers held off a late Long Island rally for a 10-8 victory at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

With the win, the Barnstormers improved to 2-0 on the second half.

Lancaster led, 10-4, going into the bottom of the eighth, and Mike Adams breezed through the first two Long Island batters. Tzu-Wei Lin kept the inning alive with a single to left center, and pinch hitter Alex Dickerson walked. Brian Goodwin then slammed his second homer of the night, a towering drive over the boards in right to cut the lead to 10-7.

Andrew Lee took over in the ninth. He struck out Alejandro de Aza to start the inning before walking Sam Travis. Chance Sisco and Joe DeCarlo singled to load the bases. Lee rallied to strike out Brantley Bell for the second out, but he walked Lin to force home a run. Ford, pinch hitting in the pitcher's spot, worked the count to 3-0. Lee fought back to 3-2 before Ford's fly ball ended the night.

Yeison Coca and Andretty Cordero provided a large percentage of Lancaster's offense. A bloop hit by Coca was followed by Cordero's two-run homer off Justin Courtney (0-1) in the first. In the third, Coca belted a triple to right center and scored on Cordero's single up the middle. They teamed up again in the seventh when Coca reached with his fourth hit of the game, a high chopper into the hole at shortstop. Cordero doubled to right center to plate the run. Joseph Carpenter doubled twice and drove in two as the Barnstormers built a 7-4 lead through seven.

The ultimately deciding runs scored in the eighth. Trayvon Robinson led off with a walk and left for designated runner Jake Hoover. Jack Conley drove a double into the left center field alley. Hoover rounded third to score but tripped and fell, having to go back to third. That misstep worked to Lancaster's benefit as the Ducks brought their infielders in, and Trace Loehr blooped a hit just past the gloves on the right side. Hoover scored on that play, and Jack Conley came home as well, as Bell's hurried throw went to the backstop. Shawon Dunston, Jr. picked up Loehr from third with a single to right.

Brent Teller (5-4) yielded six hits and four runs in five innings to earn the win.

The Barnstormers face the Long Island Ducks again on Wednesday evening. Jared Lakind (3-2) will make the start for Lancaster against right-hander Matt Solter (1-0, 4-2). Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 6:30.

NOTES: Coca has hit safely in 11 games, going 22-for-42 (.524)...He has had three four-hit games in the last 17 days...His average is up to .338...He is batting .406 over his last 31 games...Cordero has 11 doubles in his last 18 games and has 35 RBI in his last 35 games...Carpenter is 10-for-23 (.435) in a six-game hitting streak...Brandyn Sittinger and Zach Warren threw a scoreless inning apiece.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.