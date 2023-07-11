Urena's Double and Rock Solid Bullpen Effort Leads Revs to 2-0 Start

(York, Pa.): Richard Urena came through with the game-winning double in the bottom of the eighth as the York Revolution rode a strong effort on the mound to a 5-3 victory over the Spire City Ghost Hounds on Tuesday evening at WellSpan Park, improving to 2-0 in the second half.

Coming off a rainout on Sunday and an off day Monday, York started the series with Andrew Cabezas getting the ball for his first start against Spire City's Dustin Beggs.

York struck for three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Troy Stokes Jr. blasted a no-doubt two-run homer over the playground in left center to open the scoring. Two batters later Trey Martin got in on the long ball action by launching a high drive over the Arch Nemesis in left to make it 3-0 on his 10th of the year and sixth in the last 12 games.

Beggs settled in and did not allow another run, tossing six innings and striking out eight as he held the Revs in check after the first.

Cabezas was dominant through the opening three innings but ran into trouble in the fourth as Spire City plated three runs to tie the game at 3-3. Kole Cottam got Spire City on the board with a two-run homer to left. Craig Dedelow walked and was doubled home with two outs by Osvaldo Abreu bringing the score even.

York's bullpen was dominant as four pitchers combined to log five shutout innings of one-hit ball.

J.T. Hintzen threw two innings of scoreless relief behind Cabezas, striking out three across the fifth and sixth innings.

Denson Hull came in for the seventh and got a pair of slick backhanded plays at shortstop by Trent Giambrone, paired with a strikeout in a 1-2-3 frame.

J.P. Woodward (1-0) fired a strong eighth inning, giving up one single but picking off designated pinch runner Scott Kelly to retire the side.

Jeff Singer came in for the bottom of the eighth for the Ghost Hounds and walked Drew Mendoza and Martin as his first eight pitches were out of the strike zone. Urena doubled to left to bring home Mendoza from second as the Revs took the lead back at 4-3. Martin later scored the insurance run when righty Donald Goodson uncorked a wild pitch to make it 5-3.

Will Carter notched his second save in as many games by firing a 1-2-3 frame in the ninth as the Revs went to 2-0 in the second half with the 5-3 victory.

Notes: The Revs improve to 39-26 overall, tied with the 2014 team for best 65-game record in franchise history. York has won seven of its last eight games and 12 of the last 16. The Revs improve to 23-10 at home and have won 19 of the last 24 at WellSpan Park. York improves to 19-9 in games decided by two runs or fewer. Carter had four career saves before the last two games; the Revs had gotten their previous six saves from six different pitchers, as Carter's appointment to the closer's role marks the first time since June 13-15 that one pitcher has notched back-to-back saves. The last at-bat victory is the Revs' sixth of the year and second in the last four victories. Prior to allowing three two-out runs in the fourth, Cabezas had allowed just one run in a span of 9.0 innings. Hintzen lowers his ERA to 1.95 spanning his last 11 outings and 32.1 innings since May 24; he has worked scoreless ball in 9.1 innings over three appearances including one start since last Wednesday. Woodward has yielded only one earned run in 14.2 innings over 15 outings since the start of June. Carter has worked five straight scoreless outings covering six innings. Stokes Jr. clubbed his ninth home run and his sixth in just 27 games since June 11; he is batting .359 during that span. Martin tied his career-high with his 10th home run matching his total from last year in Sioux City; he has now hit six long balls in his last 12 games. Urena's game-winning RBI is his first with York. Revs righty Pedro Vasquez (3-1, 5.26) faces Hounds right-hander John Witkowski (0-0, 4.76) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. It is Winning Wednesday presented by PA Lottery, Bark in the Park presented by Cover Six Canines, and Discover Downtown presented by Downtown, Inc. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

