Late Rally Comes Up Just Short For Flock

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Barnstormers 10-8 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Andretty Cordero gave the Barnstormers a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a two-run home run to center field off Ducks starter Justin Courtney. Back-to-back one-out doubles by Ruben Tejada and Alejandro De Aza in the bottom of the frame off Barnstormers starter Brent Teller closed the gap to 2-1. Tejada's RBI single to center in the third tied the game at two.

Lancaster took the lead back in the fourth on Trayvon Robinson's single through the right side. A three-run fifth inning, highlighted by Cordero's RBI single and Joseph Carpenter's two-run double, extended the visitors' lead to 6-2. Brian Goodwin brought Long Island to within two in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run homer to center.

Cordero's RBI double to right-center in the seventh pushed the Barnstormers lead to 7-4. Three more runs in the eighth, including Trace Loehr's RBI double and Shawon Dunston Jr.'s RBI single, made it a 10-4 game. Goodwin's second homer of the night, a three-run blast to right in the eighth, and Tzu-Wei Lin's bases loaded walk in the ninth closed the gap to two, but the Ducks rally fell just short.

Teller (5-4) picked up the win, tossing five innings, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four. Courtney (0-1) took the loss, conceding six runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings with two strikeouts. Andrew Lee collected his fifth save despite allowing a run on two hits and two walks in the ninth.

Goodwin led the Ducks offensively with three hits, five RBIs and three runs. Tejada added two hits, an RBI, a run and two walks, while Lin chipped in with two hits, an RBI, a run and a walk.

