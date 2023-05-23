FerryHawks Drop Series Opener Against Ducks

Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Staten Island FerryHawks lost to the Long Island Ducks 9-3 in the Tuesday night series opener. The Ducks went up early in this contest and never looked back.

Long Island plated a run in the first inning, but it was the second where they did most of their damage. Boog Powell started it off by bringing in Anthony Peroni, and the scoring didn't end until 5 more runs crossed to make it 7-0 Ducks.

The FerryHawks made a push late in the game, led by Staten Island native, Kevin Krause. Krause started off the scoring in the bottom of the 6th by knocking in a run before eventually crossing the plate himself to close the gap to 8-2. In the 8th, former Washington National, Adrian Sanchez drove in Jack Elliot to make it 8-3.

Starter Austin DeCarr (0-4) struggled in this contest, leaving the game after only the second inning. Alex Katz, James Pazos, Christian Allegretti, and Jim Fuller held the Ducks to only two runs out of the bullpen, but the damage was already done. The final score was 9-3 in favor of the Ducks.

The FerryHawks are home Wednesday and Thursday this week before going on the road again. Did you hear? Wednesdays are now "Wing Wednesdays" in Hawk City, and fans can score a ticket and an order of Kettle Black Wings for only $16!

