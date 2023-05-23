Long Island Scores Early and Often in Triumph Over Ferryhawks

(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 9-3 on Tuesday evening in the opener of a three-game midweek series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

Long Island took an early 1-0 lead against Staten Island starting pitcher Austin DeCarr just four batters into the ballgame thanks to a sacrifice fly off the bat of Sam Travis that plated Boog Powell after he opened up the contest with a walk. The Ducks sent nine batters to the plate in the second and scored six more times for a 7-0 advantage, highlighted by a two-run double from Powell, a two-run base knock produced by Adeiny Hechavarria, and an RBI single tallied by Alex Dickerson.

The FerryHawks scored a pair of runs in the in the home half of the sixth frame off Ducks starter Ian Clarkin to cut the deficit to 8-2 thanks to an RBI double from Kevin Krause and a run-scoring single from Roldani Baldwin. An Adrian Sanchez double play with the bases loaded and nobody out got Staten Island to within 8-3 in the seventh, but Dustin Woodcock put the game away in the eighth with a one-out solo home run to right center field for his fifth big fly of the season.

Clarkin (1-1) collected the win, firing six innings of two-run baseball, allowing four hits and a pair of walks while striking out six. DeCarr (0-4) was tagged with the loss, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on six hits and three walks in two innings on the mound.

Dickerson led the Flock offensively with three hits and a run batted in.

The Ducks and FerryHawks continue their three-game set on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball. Right-hander Wladimir Pinto (0-0, 3.00) takes the mound for Long Island against Staten Island righty Ivan Pineyro (1-0, 3.10).

Long Island returns home on Friday, May 26, to begin a four-game series with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The Ducks will be kicking off their 2013 Championship 10th Anniversary Series, and the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ray Navarrete Oversized Baseball Cards. Navarrete himself will be in attendance to throw out a ceremonial first pitch and sign autographs. It's also a Tap Room Friday and Grand Slam Friday at the ballpark! Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

