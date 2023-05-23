ALPB Bullpen, May 23, 2023

May 23, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







The Week Ahead: Southern Maryland and Long Island enter the week tied for first in the North Division at 13-8... The Ducks open the week at Staten Island for a three-game set while the Blue Crabs visit York... The weekend will feature the Blue Crabs visiting the Ducks at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Week That Was: Frederick's seven-game winning streak was snapped by Charleston on Saturday by Charleston with a 5-1 win... Long Island swept a twin bill from High Point leaving the Rockers (16-6) with just a half-game game lead in the South over 15-6 Gastonia... So,. Maryland's Mitch Lambson became the league's first four-game winner while Bobby Bradley of Charleston slammed four homers to tie SMD's Craig Dedelow for the home run lead with nine apiece.

Double Pinch-Runner: Staten Island made history on 5/18 when Justin Twine pinch-ran twice in the same inning... As the designated pinch runner, Twine ran for Cristian Santana and scored on a Jack Elliott triple. After Kevin Krause singled, Twine returned to run for Krause (as a 'normal' pinch-runner) before being forced out at second base.

Turnaround: Frederick has won eight of its last nine games behind the offense of Kole Cottam and Craig Dedelow who have each hit four homers over that span... Dedelow is hitting .464 over the last nine games while he and Cottam have each driven in 12 runs... Frederick is hitting .269 over the last nine games, the second-highest average in the league... Dustin Beggs and David Kubiak have each won a pair of games during the streak with Beggs failing to allow an earned run in his last 21 innings... Elih Villanueva has struck out 16 in his last 11.2 innings.

Midweek Marvels: Lancaster's Ariel Sandoval hit .583 (7-for-12) over three games at Frederick... Charleston's Bobby Bradley had three homers and a slugging percentage of 1.273 in the midweek series at Gastonia... Lexington's Logan Brown smashed five doubles in three games at Frederick... Staten Island LF Cristian Santana had a pair of 3-run homers and six RBI in a 10-5 win over Lancaster on 5/16... Charleston's Dan Wirchansky beat Gastonia on 5/18 by fanning seven in 5.1 innings.

Weekend Wonders: Gastonia's Carlos Franco hit .615 (8-for-13) in a weekend series at Lexington... Teammate Zach Jarrett drove in eight runs in three games at Lexington... Jack Reinheimer had six hits for Gastonia, four of them doubles... Kevin Quackenbush saved two games for the Ducks vs. High Point... Lancaster's Andretty Cordero had a league season-high three doubles vs. Staten Island on 5/18... Fox Semones of So. Maryland was hit by a pitch three times vs. Staten Island on 5/21... He joins Scott Kelly (2022) as the only Atlantic Leaguers plunked three times in a game since 2015... York's Nellie Rodriguez belted the 200th homer of his pro career vs. Lancaster 5/20... Charleston's Ricardo Gomez (age 44 years, 340 days) shutout Frederick in the ninth on 5/20... Gastonia's Zach Mort made his first start of the season and tossed six no-hit innings at Lexington while striking out eight... York's Nick Raquet improved to 3-1 with eight innings of two-hit pitching vs. Lancaster with eight Ks on 5/21.

Streakers: York's Trent Giambrone has hit in 15 straight games, the longest streak of the year in the ALPB... Long Island's Joe DeCarlo has reached base in 19 consecutive games... Christian Capuano of Staten Island has won three straight contests... Frederick has homered in nine straight games.

Team Efforts: York set a club record with a 9-run ninth in a 15-8 win over Long Island... The Ducks erased a 4-1 deficit in beating High Point 5-4 on 5/19... Gastonia scored in eight of nine innings in a 15-2 win at Lexington on 5/19... Gastonia hit 11 homers in three games at Lexington over the weekend after having hit 11 total in their previous seven games... Long Island's 22 hits, 18 runs and eight doubles vs. York on 5/18 were the most by a club this season... Gastonia's 10 extra-base hits at Lexington 5/20 marked a league season-high... High Point's nine stolen bases at So. Maryland on 5/17 were the most in the league since 2021.

Grand slams: Frederick's Cole Kottam vs. Lexington, 5/16... York's Nellie Rodriguez vs. Long Island on 5/17... Frederick's Osvaldo Abreu vs. Lexington on 5/18.

Atlantic League Stories from May 23, 2023

