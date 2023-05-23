Crabs Run Away Early in Series Opener

(York, Pa.): The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs raced ahead early and cruised to a blowout victory over the York Revolution, winning 14-2 on Tuesday night at WellSpan Park.

Revs starter Jorge Martinez (2-2) was chased after 2.2 innings and eight runs. The big swings came from designated hitter Isaias Quiroz who was playing just his fourth game for the Blue Crabs. Quiroz launched a three-run homer over the Arch Nemesis in the second inning and followed that up with a two-run homer just to the right of the Nemesis in the third inning to cap a five-run frame as the Crabs blew open an 8-0 lead.

Crabs starter Daryl Thompson was excellent through seven strong. His only runs allowed came in the Revs half of the fourth when York got a single up the middle by Alejandro Rivero and a Richard Urena dribbler toward third that couldn't be played for an infield single to set the table. Jhon Nunez smoked one on the ground up the middle to plate Rivero. Troy Stokes Jr smashed one off of the wall in left center narrowly missing a home run while picking up his 11th RBI on a double to cut it to 8-2.

Thompson was perfect in all six other innings worked, retiring his first 10 and his final 10 batters in a vintage outing by the Atlantic League's all-time wins leader (94). Thompson (3-0) lasted seven innings giving up just two runs on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts, improving to 9-13 lifetime against the Revs.

Southern Maryland continued to tack on runs, scoring one in the fifth on an error, two in the sixth on an opposite field two-run homer to left center by Braxton Lee, and two in the seventh on another opposite field shot, this time to right by Michael Wielansky. Lee singled in the ninth to drive in one final run, capping the 14-2 final.

The Revs fall to 1-3 against the Crabs on the season, having dropped three straight after winning the first meeting.

J.T. Hintzen (0-3, 9.61) will take the mound for the Revs against LHP Sandro Cabrera (1-2, 4.56) in game two of the three-game series on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. It is a Winning Wednesday presented by PA Lottery and Bark in the Park presented by Cover Six Canines. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: The eight runs allowed are a Revs career-high against Martinez who is tied for fourth in Revs history with 25 wins; the eight hits allowed tied the highest total of his Revs career. Trent Giambrone lost an Atlantic League season-high 15-game hitting streak, but walked to extend his on-base streak to 18 games. York beat Southern Maryland 4-3 in the first meeting between the two teams, but has now lost by a 14-2 final twice on the head-to-head three-game losing streak, having been outscored 34-5 on that streak.

