Big South Championship at Truist Point this Week

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The top four teams in the Big South Conference will meet at Truist Point this week to determine the league's champion and award an automatic bid to the 2023 NCAA Baseball Regionals. Action in the double-elimination tournament starts on Thursday at Truist Point with games slated for 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Campbell University, ranked No. 14 in the nation, has secured the No. 1 seed among the four teams that have qualified for the Championship. It marks the fifth straight season in which the Camels have earned the top seed. They secured the title on Saturday with a 22-5 Big South record.

Joining Campbell will be USC Upstate which was one game behind Campbell at 21-6. Winthrop and Gardner-Webb tied for third at 15-12, and Winthrop became the No. 3 seed based on its 2-1 regular season series win over the Runnin' Bulldogs.

Thursday's opening day will feature No. 1 Campbell against No. 4 Gardner-Webb at 1:00 p.m. with No. 2 USC Upstate facing No. 3 Winthrop at 5:00 p.m.

Friday will include three games starting with an elimination game at 11:00 a.m. and the two Thursday winners will meet at 3:00 p.m. on Friday with the victor earning a spot in Saturday's 12:00 p.m. championship game. The other finalist will be determined with an elimination game on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Should the one-loss team win the first championship game at noon, a winner-take-all final will be played at approximately 4:00 on Saturday.

The Thursday and Friday games will be televised on ESPN+ with Saturday's championship game slated for ESPNU.

In last year's tournament at Truist Point, Campbell defeated Charleston Southern 5-2. The Camels advanced to the Knoxville Regional where they beat Tennessee in the first round before being eliminated by Georgia Tech.

One of the stars from last year's Campbell team, shortstop Zach Neto, was drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Angels and recently became the first player from the 2022 draft class to reach the Major Leagues.

Truist Point was the host of the 2022 Big South Championship and will continue to host the tournament through the 2025 season.

Tickets are available online at HighPointRockers.com and also at the Truist Point Box Office. Tickets are priced at $12 for children and students and $15 for adults.

