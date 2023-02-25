February 25 Parking Sold Out
February 25, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
Parking at Berglund Center is sold out for Saturday, February 25. If you have purchased a pass you will be permitted to park in the lot. Other patrons may use the free shuttle service from the Elmwood Park Garage located at 201 Tazewell Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24016. Ride-share services are welcome to pick up and drop off at the arena as well.
