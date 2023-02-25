Dawgs Sign Travis Armstrong and Vojtech Zemlicka

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Saturday that defensemen Travis Armstrong and Vojtech Zemlicka have been signed ahead of tonight's game against Knoxville. Armstrong will wear number 11, while Zemlicka will wear number 81.

A native of Smith Falls, Ontario, Armstrong has appeared on the Rail Yard Dawgs roster each season since the team's inception. The six-foot-five defenseman originally joined the team after being selected first overall in the 2016 SPHL expansion draft. Armstrong served as the Dawgs' captain from 2019-22, and he holds the all-time franchise record for games played with 177, as well as the all-time team record for points by a defenseman with 96. Last season, Armstrong notched seven goals and 33 assists before announcing his retirement this past summer.

Zemlicka notched two goals and nine assists in 21 games for Roanoke last season after he changed roles from assistant coach to player in January 2022. He's played in 216 professional games for ten different teams over the course of six seasons. The Prague, Czech Republic native has suited up in 119 SPHL games during his career, including 61 appearances for Roanoke.

