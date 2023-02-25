Thunderbolts Victorious in Rough Rematch with Rivermen

Evansville, In.: With plenty of scraps and bumps along the way, the Thunderbolts worked their way to a 5-2 victory over the Peoria Rivermen in front of almost 5,000 fans at Ford Center on Saturday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Sunday, March 5th against the Peoria Rivermen at 3:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

The game began with a fight for the second game in a row, as Matthew Hobbs and Peoria's Alexandre Carrier squared off upon the opening faceoff, the fight very evenly fought despite Hobbs being at a significant size disadvantage. Fredrik Wink opened the scoring on a wrap-around from Alex Cohen to give Evansville a 1-0 lead at 6:15 of the first period, and at 14:05 Cohen scored on a net-front pass from Aaron Huffnagle to make it 2-0, also assisted by Felix Sasser. Jake Hamilton got Peoria on the board with a goal at 18:55 to cut Evansville's lead to 2-1 going into the first intermission. The scoring resumed in the second period, as Jason Lavallee scored at 3:00 from Cohen to make it 3-1 off a one-time shot, and Wink scored again from Derek Osik at 6:11 to make it 4-1.

Jack Berry was swapped out of the Rivermen net in favor of Eric Levine, and Peoria got a goal back at 10:38, as Alec Baer scored on the power play to trim Evansville's lead to 4-2. The lead stuck well into the third period despite multiple Rivermen power play chances, and the Thunderbolts managed to put the game away with an empty net goal from Osik, assisted by Wink at 17:51. Prior to the game ending, Andrew Shewfelt was jumped by Peoria's Alec Hagaman, earning the Rivermen captain a game misconduct in the process, however cooler heads prevailed otherwise in the final seconds as Evansville picked up the 5-2 win, tying the season series once again at 4 wins apiece with three games remaining in the season series.

Wink scored two goal and one assist, Cohen finished with a goal and two assists, Osik scored one goal and one assist, while Lavallee finished with one goal. In net, Trevor Gorsuch finished with 47 saves on 49 shots faced for his 9th win of the season. The Thunderbolts and Rivermen meet once again on Saturday, March 4th at Bloomington, Illinois' Grossinger Motors Arena.

Individual game tickets, season tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2022-23 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

