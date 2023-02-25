SPHL Suspends Four Roanoke Players

HUNTERSVILLE, NC. - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced four suspensions to players for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday. The league's statement regarding both Knoxville and Roanoke's suspensions reads as follows:

"The following players are suspended pending further review into an incident at 16:58 of the first period in Game 227, Knoxville at Roanoke, played on Friday, February 24:

Knoxville: Rex Moe, Kyler Matthews, Preston Kugler, Rourke Russell, Rasmuz Waxin-Engback

Roanoke: Brendan Pepe, Dominiks Marcinkevics, Matt O'Dea

In addition, Roanoke's Jarrad Vroman is suspended pending further review into his actions in the same game. Vroman was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing at 8:06 of the third period.

All players will miss tonight's game between Knoxville and Roanoke and a final decision on the suspensions will be announced following the review."

The Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Knoxville Ice Bears tonight, February 25 at 7:05 p.m. EST, and you can watch the game on HockeyTV or listen for free on Mixlr. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available by calling the Rail Yard Dawgs office, visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

