SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Macon's Reid Yochim

Macon's Reid Yochim has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 225, Quad City at Macon, played on Friday, February 24.

Yochim was assessed a double-minor penalty for high-sticking at 6:53 of the third period.

Yochim will miss Macon's game tonight against Quad City.

Pensacola's Kolten Olynek

Pensacola's Kolten Olynek has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of an unpenalized hit from behind in Game 223, Pensacola at Birmingham, played on Friday, February 24.

Olynek will miss Pensacola's game tonight against Birmingham.

Knoxville/Roanoke

The following players are suspended pending further review into an incident at 16:58 of the first period in Game 227, Knoxville at Roanoke, played on Friday, February 24:

Knoxville: Rex Moe, Kyler Matthews, Preston Kugler, Rourke Russell, Rasmuz Waxin-Engback Roanoke: Brendan Pepe, Dominiks Marcinkevics, Matt O'Dea

In addition, Roanoke's Jarrad Vroman is suspended pending further review into his actions in the same game. Vroman was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing at 8:06 of the third period.

All players will miss tonight's game between Knoxville and Roanoke and a final decision on the suspensions will be announced following the review.

