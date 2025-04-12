FC Tulsa vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

April 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa YouTube Video







Wolfgang Prentice scored both goals as Oakland Roots SC took a 2-1 victory against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field to earn its first win of the 2025 season while Owen Damm found the net for his first goal in the USL Championship for the hosts.

