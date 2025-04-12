FC Tulsa vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights
April 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa YouTube Video
Wolfgang Prentice scored both goals as Oakland Roots SC took a 2-1 victory against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field to earn its first win of the 2025 season while Owen Damm found the net for his first goal in the USL Championship for the hosts.
Check out the FC Tulsa Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 12, 2025
- Hounds' Lead Slips Away Late in Loss at Charleston - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Wolfgang Prentice Brace Lifts Oakland Roots to First Victory of 2025 at FC Tulsa - Oakland Roots
- Lead Slips Away Late in Defeat at Charleston - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Lexington SC Men Earn Draw Versus Vegas at Home - Lexington Sporting Club
- Lexington SC Men Earn Draw Versus Vegas at Home - Lexington Sporting Club
- Las Vegas Lights FC Take Scoreless Draw with Lexington SC - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Hartford Athletic-Indy Eleven Match Postponed - Hartford Athletic
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- FC Tulsa Closes Homestand against Oakland Roots SC
- Green Country Goalkeeping: Vizarelis Building Presence in the Box
- FC Tulsa Inks Forward, International Standout Al Hassan Toure
- FC Tulsa Draws Phoenix Rising FC for Third Round of Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
- FC Tulsa Handles Forward Madison FC, 3-1, to Advance to Third Round of U.S. Open Cup