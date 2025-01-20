FC Tulsa Inks Former MLS Defender Abdoulaye Cissoko

TULSA - FC Tulsa announced on Monday it has signed defender Abdoulaye "AB" Cissoko ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Cissoko, 25, joins FC Tulsa after a 2024 campaign with Memphis 901 FC, where he demonstrated his defensive prowess and versatility. Logging more than 2,500 minutes, he registered team-leading marks in blocks (20) while contributing offensively with a goal and an assist. His dynamic career trajectory includes three seasons in Major League Soccer with the Seattle Sounders and a stellar 2023 that earned him MLS NEXT Pro Best XI honors.

"We are thrilled to welcome AB and his wife to the FC Tulsa family, said Caleb Sewell, FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager. "AB is a talented defender who brings a strong presence both on and off the pitch. His leadership, commitment and defensive skill set will be invaluable to our team as we continue to push toward our goals this season.

"We are confident that AB will make an immediate impact and help elevate our level. We look forward to seeing him thrive in our colors and contribute to our journey ahead."

Raised in Les Ulis, France, Cissoko logged 30 appearances (28 starts) in Memphis, churning out 22 tackles at a 64.7% success rate, 18 interceptions and ranked among the team's top five in minutes played.

He earned 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI honors following a standout season with Tacoma Defiance while on loan from Seattle Sounders FC of Major League Soccer. Across 16 appearances in the regular season and playoffs, Cissoko demonstrated his versatility on both ends of the pitch, winning 32 tackles at a 76.2% success rate and 77 duels at a 62.6% clip. Offensively, he was a key contributor, netting five goals - four from the penalty spot - the second-most among MLS NEXT Pro defenders in 2023.

Cissoko's versatile 2023 season built on his success from a 2022 loan with Tacoma Defiance, where he tallied seven goals in 14 starts and registered 38 interceptions in 1,177 minutes. He finished his time in Tacoma registering 14 goals in 47 appearances across the Championship and MLS NEXT Pro.

The French national joined the Sounders organization in 2019 and played the 2020 season with Tacoma Defiance in the USL Championship before signing a First-Team contract in 2021. Cissoko tallied 26 regular-season appearances (18 starts) in Major League Soccer for the Sounders from 2021-23, winning 19 tackles at a 54.3% clip and collected 26 interceptions across 1,462 minutes.

