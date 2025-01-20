Rhode Island FC Transfers Stephen Turnbull to Birmingham Legion FC

January 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

(Rhode Island FC) Rhode Island FC defender Stephen Turnbull(Rhode Island FC)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today it has reached an agreement with USL Championship Eastern Conference side Birmingham Legion FC for the transfer of defender Stephen Turnbull, pending league and federation approval. RIFC will receive an undisclosed fee for the transfer.

"We want to thank Stephen for his contributions to our club and wish him the best moving forward," said RIFC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "He will always have a place in Rhode Island FC history."

Turnbull played an important role in Rhode Island FC's historic inaugural season, appearing in all 34 regular season games and making 31 starts. Logging 2,514 total minutes for the Ocean State club in 2024, Turnbull tallied three goals and three assists, including the opening goal in the first win in club history on April 20 at Las Vegas Lights FC.

RIFC now has 20 players under contract for the 2025 season, the second under Smith's leadership.

2025 RHODE ISLAND FC ROSTER:

GOALKEEPERS (2): Jackson Lee, Koke Vegas

DEFENDERS (5): Hugo Bacharach, Frank Nodarse, Dani Rovira, Grant Stoneman, Karifa Yao

MIDFIELDERS (10): Isaac Angking, Joe Brito, Zachary Herivaux, Clay Holstad, Jojea Kwizera, Taimu Okiyoshi, Maxi Rodriguez, Amos Shapiro-Thompson, Kevin Vang, Marc Ybarra

FORWARDS (3): Albert Dikwa, Noah Fuson, JJ Williams

