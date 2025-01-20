El Paso Locomotive FC and Midfielder Bolu Akinyode Mutually Agree to Part Ways

January 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it has mutually agreed to part ways with midfielder Bolu Akinyode.

El Paso Locomotive FC thanks Bolu for his contributions with the Club and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.

