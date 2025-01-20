LouCity Sets 2025 Preseason Schedule Featuring MLS, USL Competition

Players have reported for training, and Louisville City FC's preparations for the 2025 season are officially underway.

Coach Danny Cruz will put the boys in purple through their paces with daily sessions leading up to a Saturday, March 8, opener at the Charleston Battery. Along the way, LouCity will prep for its 11th campaign with six preseason games across different levels of the U.S. Soccer pyramid.

"We are looking forward to getting everyone back in market and on the field," Cruz said. "In 2024 we tried to make sure we pushed our group with a demanding preseason schedule, as we believed it would put us in the best position possible to succeed. We saw the reward throughout the regular season, and our intention is to make sure that we kick off 2025 just as strong.

"We are returning a significant amount of players from 2024 that understand the expectations and pride that we have here at Louisville City. I cannot wait to see the group come together to do everything we can to push toward lifting a trophy."

LouCity's first competition of the year arrives Saturday, February 1, at Major League Soccer's Austin FC. That starts a two-week trip that will see the boys in purple play USL Championship foes New Mexico United and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in Tucson, Arizona.

While in Arizona, City will conduct a training session open to fans from approximately 10 a.m.-12 p.m. MT on Thursday, February 6, as part of the Desert Friendlies presented by VisitTucson.org.

The boys in purple will depart Arizona to play MLS' Seattle Sounders FC before returning to Louisville. Once home, LouCity will host new USL Championship member Lexington SC and USL League One's Knoxville SC before kicking off the regular season. Any opportunities to attend local preseason games will be communicated later.

The reigning Players' Shield winner LouCity returns the bulk of last year's record-setting roster for its new season. The boys in purple claimed their first USL Championship regular season crown by winning 24 or 34 games, including 16 of 17 at their home Lynn Family Stadium. Expectations are, as usual, high going into the 2025 campaign.

