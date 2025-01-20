Orange County SC Signs Grayson Doody from Hermosa Beach

January 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC announced today the signing of defender Grayson Doody for the upcoming USL Championship season. Doody joins the Black and Orange after previously playing for Las Vegas Lights FC and CF Montreal of the MLS.

Doody, 24, from Hermosa Beach California most recently played in the USL Championship with Las Vegas Lights FC where he made 11 starts in 16 appearances. Doody helped lead the lights to 4 clean sheets.

"We're thrilled to welcome Grayson to the club," said Peter Nugent, OCSC President of Soccer Operations & General Manager. "After a successful loan spell last year in the USL Championship, he proved himself as an impactful player on both sides of the ball. His versatility and work ethic will make him an invaluable addition, as we aim to build on last season's momentum."

Prior to his loan stint in Las Vegas, Doody was selected with the 10th pick of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft by CF Montreal. Before turning professional, Doody played his youth career with Sand & Surf in Manhattan Beach and the LA Galaxy Academy. Doody spent 4-years as a starter at UCLA and in 2023 he helped lead the Bruins to their first Pac-12 conference title since 2012.

"I'm excited to join OCSC a team that I've always seen from a distance," said Doody. "Being from Hermosa beach, I grew up playing on the fields outside Championship Stadium and now it will be nice to play in front of all the fans. I'm looking forward to meeting the guys and building on this successful project."

The best way to catch Grayson and the rest of the Black and Orange this upcoming season is by joining the Season Ticket Holder Family! Contact a Sales Representative to find out about all the exclusive benefits and perks you receive when you become a Season Ticket Holder or click HERE to get started.

Doody's signing is pending league and federation approval, per club policy details of the agreement will not be released.

NAME: Grayson Doody

PRONUNCIATION: Do-Dee

POSITION: Defender

AGE: 22

HEIGHT: 5'10"

WEIGHT: 165

DATE OF BIRTH: March 20, 2002

HOMETOWN: Hermosa Beach, CA

NATIONALITY: United States

PREVIOUS CLUB: Las Vegas Lights FC

SOCIAL MEDIA: @grayson31122647 on X / @grayson_doody on Instagram

TRANSACTION: Orange County SC has signed Grayson Doody on January 20, 2025.

The current roster heading into the 2025 season as of January 20 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers: Colin Shutler

Defenders: Grayson Doody, Pedro Guimaraes, Ashton Miles

Midfielders: Chris Hegardt, Kevin Partida, Kyle Scott

Forwards: Ben Barjolo, Cameron Dunbar, Bryce Jamison, Tristan Trager, Ethan Zubak

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.