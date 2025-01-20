San Antonio FC Signs Defender Alexis Souahy

January 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed defender Alexis Souahy, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Alexis is strong one-on-one defender, capable of making big defensive plays in key moments," said SAFC Sporting Director Marco Ferruzzi. "He brings a strong pedigree of winning in the USL, and we're excited to welcome him to the team."

Souahy played most recently at FC Tulsa, captaining the squad as he scored four goals in 31 appearances in 2024. Prior to signing with Tulsa, he spent a season with USL League One side Union Omaha, where he started every game to help the squad secure the 2023 Players' Shield. While with the Owls, Souahy was named to the USL League One First Team and a finalist for Defender of the Year after recording 149 recoveries, 113 duels won and 89 clearances.

Souahy previously spent time in USL Championship with New Mexico United and Louisville City FC. The defender joined LouCity in 2018, making an instant impact in his first professional season as he scored a trio of goals in 23 matches on the way to the club's USL Championship title. Souahy finished top five on the team in clearances and blocks in each of his four seasons at Louisville before making the move to New Mexico in 2022, where he saw action in 25 matches.

Originally from Boulogne, France, Souahy earned his first international cap for Comoros in an exhibition against Malawi in 2021. Prior to his professional career, he attended Bowling Green State University from 2015-17, where he earned Second Team All-MAC honors his senior season.

San Antonio FC training camp is currently underway prior to kicking off the 2025 USL Championship season at home, hosting Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday, March 8. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

