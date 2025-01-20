Stephen Turnbull Joins Legion FC on Transfer from Rhode Island FC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC has added a key cog to its backline with the club announcing on Monday that it has reached a transfer agreement with Rhode Island FC to acquire defender Stephen Turnbull. The move is pending league and federation approval.

"I am very excited to be joining Birmingham Legion FC," said Turnbull. "I look forward to helping the team achieve its goals and win a lot of games in front of the fans at Protective Stadium. I'm also excited to meet the team and get acclimated ahead of the new season."

Turnbull, 26, acquitted himself well in his first USL Championship experience last season. Appearing in all 34 regular season matches for RIFC with 31 starts, the six-foot outside back was a fixture down the right side in his 2,514 minutes of play to help lead the club to the USL Championship Final in its inaugural season.

Turnbull took advantage of his chances in the attack as well with four goals and three assists in 2024, including a goal against Legion FC on August 30.

"We are thrilled to have Stephen join Legion FC," President and General Manager Jay Heaps said. "Right back was a position we focused on this offseason and he has the ability as a strong defenders, as well as the versatility to get forward."

A New York native and a product of Stony Brook University, Turnbull began his professional career in his home state and played two seasons in MLS and MLS Next Pro with New York City FC. He made 11 first team appearances during the 2023 season.

Turnbull and Legion FC begin the 2025 preseason on February 1 by welcoming Atlanta United FC for MLS in BHM at Protective Stadium. Those who purchase or renew 2025 season tickets will receive a ticket to this special friendly in their Ticketmaster account. Single game tickets can be purchased here.

TRANSACTION

Birmingham Legion FC has reached an agreement with Rhode Island FC to acquire defender Stephen Turnbull on a transfer.

PLAYER BIO

Name: Stephen Turnbull

Position: Defender

Height: 6'0

DOB: 3/13/1998 (26)

Hometown: Holtsville, New York

Nationality: USA

