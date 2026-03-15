FC Dallas vs. San Diego FC: Full Match Highlights: Musa Hatty & SIX-GOAL THRILLER!!
Published on March 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC YouTube Video
Check out the San Diego FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from March 15, 2026
- LAFC Stays Perfect in MLS with 2-0 Win over St. Louis City SC - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Remains Undefeated After 3-3 Tie against FC Dallas
- San Diego FC Travels to Face FC Dallas on Saturday
- San Diego FC and Club Tijuana Announce Second Annual Baja Cup Presented by Modelo on Wednesday, September 16
- San Diego FC Defeats Deportivo Toluca F.C. 3-2 in Leg One of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16
- San Diego FC Defeats Sporting Kansas City 1-0 in Its First Road Match of the 2026 MLS Regular Season